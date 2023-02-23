Ram Charan, NTR Jr to vie with Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise for Critics Choice Super Awards

The 'Brahmastra' actor said that it would be nice if he got such characters
RRR stars Ram Charan and NTR Jr will go head to head against the likes of Brad Pitt, Tom Cruise, and Nicolas Cage for the Critics Choice Super Awards in the Best Actor in an Action Movie category.
Pitt's Bullet Train earned him the nomination, while Cruise was nominated for his role in Top Gun: Maverick and Cage for his role in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent.
SS Rajamouli's RRR also earned a nomination in the Best Action Movie category, along with Top Gun: Maverick and Bullet Train.
The winners will be announced on March 16.
Earlier, RRR bagged a nomination at the 95th Academy Awards. Last month in January, the RRR team also bagged an award under the Best Original Song category at Golden Globes Awards 2023.
Ram Charan, meanwhile, recently appeared on the Good Morning America show, where he opened up about RRR's mega success.
"It (RRR) is about friendship, great brotherhood, camaraderie, and the relationship between these two characters. And I think it is one of the finest writings of my director Rajamouli, he is known as the Steven Spielberg of India," he said.
On the show, Ram Charan also hinted that Rajamouli is up for directing an international project. The actor said, "Everybody calls him that, and I hope he's going to make his way to the global cinema very soon, with the next film."
