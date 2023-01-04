Rakul Preet Singh-starrer 'Chhatriwali' gets premiere date

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala, the film will bebut on Zee5

By PTI Published: Wed 4 Jan 2023, 3:17 PM

Actor Rakul Preet Singh-starrer slice-of-life drama Chhatriwali will release on ZEE5 on January 20, the streaming platform announced Thursday.

The film is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar.

Set in Haryana, the movie features Rakul in the role of a quality control head in a condom factory. It also stars actor Sumeet Vyas.

According to the makers, Chhatriwali aims to drive home a strong social message on the importance of male contraceptives and safe sex.

