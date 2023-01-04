Rakul Preet Singh-starrer 'Chhatriwali' gets premiere date

Celine Dion fans left angered after singer's name left out of '200 Greatest Singers' list
The list includes Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift among others
Actor Rakul Preet Singh-starrer slice-of-life drama Chhatriwali will release on ZEE5 on January 20, the streaming platform announced Thursday.
The film is produced by Ronnie Screwvala and directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar.
Set in Haryana, the movie features Rakul in the role of a quality control head in a condom factory. It also stars actor Sumeet Vyas.
According to the makers, Chhatriwali aims to drive home a strong social message on the importance of male contraceptives and safe sex.
ALSO READ:
The list includes Billie Eilish and Taylor Swift among others
'I Wanna Dance With Somebody' is more like a hyped-up 'Behind the Music' episode set to Houston's greatest hits album
The actor and director discussed the legendary singer and her biopic 'I Wanna Dance With Somebody'
The American co-founded sportswear company DC Shoes and produced the Gymkhana video series, which racked up millions of views on YouTube
He was in the intensive care unit upon undergoing surgery on Monday after he 'suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries', his publicist says
Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan among others are set to thrill fans with much-awaited releases
The popular artist made the revelation as she hosted her second annual 'Miley's New Year's Eve Party'
The 51-year-old actor was airlifted to the hospital on Sunday