Rakul Preet Singh makes an entrance at Chennai event

Published: Wed 5 Jun 2024, 12:14 PM

Bollywood star Rakul Preet Singh, who is gearing up for the release of her upcoming action-drama Indian 2, made heads turn at an event in Chennai.

She posted photos of her outfit on Instagram on Tuesday, instantly garnering many likes. As for what she wore, she dressed up in a black sequin saree, paired with an embroidered blouse and delicate jewellery. She completed her ensemble with minimal make-up.

Preet Singh captioned her post, "There is no such thing as too much black."

Her husband, Jackky Bhagnani, was quick to comment on her post, writing, "Oh my god."