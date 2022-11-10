Rakhi Sawant, Sherlyn Chopra file cases against each other for using 'objectionable language'

The two celebrities have been part of an ongoing feud for quite some time now

By ANI Published: Thu 10 Nov 2022, 9:23 AM

Bollywood celebrities Rakhi Sawant and Sherlyn Chopra have filed FIRs against each other for using objectionable language, according to the police on Wednesday.

The Mumbai Police said that upon the complaint of Chopra, an FIR was registered against Rakhi Sawant and advocate Falguni Brahmbhatt.

"FIR registered against actress Rakhi Sawant & adv Falguni Brahmbhatt under multiple sections of IPC & IT Act on the complaint of an actress. The complainant alleges that the 2 showed an objectionable video of her during a press conference and used objectionable language," Mumbai Police said.

On the other hand, Rakhi Sawant filed a case against actor Sherlyn Chopra at Mumbai's Oshiwara police station.

Rakhi Sawant said, Sherlyn, in her video, accused her of changing boyfriends.

Rakhi told the police that Sherlyn Chopra had uploaded a video on YouTube and Instagram on November 6, 2022, in which Sherlyn had made objectionable remarks against her and used abusive language.

The Oshiwara police started the further investigation by registering a case under sections 500, 504, 506 and 509 of the IPC.

Rakhi spoke to the media and said that because of Sherlyn's remarks, her personal life has been affected a lot as her partner has started questioning her.

"I am really sad to say that due to the comments made by her about me there has been turmoil in my life. Because of her, my recent boyfriend has asked me 'whether there is any truth in what Sherlyn is saying', do I really have 10 boyfriends'. She just came and said whatever she wanted to in the media and now I have to pay for it," she said.