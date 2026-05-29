Rakesh Bedi recalls early casting in 'Dhurandhar', says Aditya Dhar had idea before script

Veteran actor Rakesh Bedi opened up about his decades-long acting journey, his approach towards character-building and his memorable role of Jameel Jamali in Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

Speaking about his career and evolution as an actor in an interview with ANI, Bedi said he has never been obsessed with reaching the "peak" of success and instead believes in enjoying the journey.

"I believe that this is a journey and we should enjoy the journey. I have never thought that I would reach the peak or that I have to reach the peak. I feel that this journey is going very well," Bedi said.

The actor added that his priority has always been commitment to work rather than chasing success or outcomes.

"I do my work well, I do my work with full commitment. And sometimes I get good results and sometimes I don't get good results. So what can I do?" he said.

Known for his iconic comic roles in films such as Chashme Buddoor and Tirangaa, Bedi has also been part of popular television shows like Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi, Shrimaan Shrimati, Yes Boss, Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain and Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

Talking about working in Dhurandhar, Bedi revealed that filmmaker Aditya Dhar had considered casting him in the project years before the script was even finalised.

"I believe, and Aditya Dhar has said this too, that I was the first person to get cast in Dhurandhar. They had cast me 3-4 years ago when they had made Uri. At that time, they didn't have a script. But they had an idea, and according to that idea, they had thought of me for a role in that film," he shared.

Calling it a "big compliment," Bedi said Dhar's early confidence in him was a reflection of his long-standing work in the industry.

Directed by Aditya Dhar and backed by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the film features a strong cast including Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal and Sara Arjun. The music by Shashwat Sachdev has also received a strong response on digital platforms.

Bedi further explained his acting method, saying he often draws inspiration from real-life people while building characters.

"I always try to pick up the character from real life. Then I put my salt and pepper on the screen," he said while recalling his performances in projects like Tirangaa and Dhurandhar.

Bedi added that he constantly experiments with his performances and attempts to add layers that may not have originally been imagined during the writing process.

"My work is that I try to put the character that the director or writer could not put. Writing is always in closed rooms. But shooting is open. So when we shoot there, the atmosphere changes," he said.

Reflecting on the popularity of his character, Jameel Jamali, Bedi said audiences continue to remember the role because of the detailing and collective effort put into the performance.

"No one will be able to forget Jameel Jamali. People are watching it again and again. Someone has watched it twice, someone six times, people have watched it 8-10 times," he said.

Opening up about his acting philosophy, the actor said he always prioritises the character over his own image as an actor.

"In all the roles I have played, I have tried not to show you, Rakesh Bedi. You should see that character," he said.

Bedi also spoke about his long association with theatre, revealing that he continues to perform on stage regularly even after five decades in the industry.

"I do theatre constantly. I can say with confidence that there are only 2-4 actors like me in Mumbai who have stepped on the stage at least once every month for 50 years," he said.

The actor further shared that theatre keeps his creativity and reflexes alive, helping him grow continuously as a performer.

"When you keep working, you keep growing. That experience keeps seeping into you. It comes out in some form or the other," he added.