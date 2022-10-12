Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte's 'Monica, O My Darling' gets premiere date

Amitabh Bachchan at 80: Still a delight, keeps getting better, say directors old and new
The actor is referred to as the man for all seasons and all kinds of films
Vasan Bala's next directorial venture Monica, O My Darling is set to arrive on Netflix on November 11, the streamer announced on Wednesday.
The dark comedy drama features Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte, Huma Qureshi, Sikandar Kher, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Sukant Goel.
The film marks Bala’s third feature directorial after the unreleased Peddlers and the 2018 action-comedy Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. He also directed the short Spotlight in the Ray anthology from Netflix. Rao has previously worked with the streaming platform on The White Tiger, while Apte has starred in their projects Sacred Games, Ghoul and Lust Stories.
The first trailer of Monica, O My Darling was unveiled by Netflix at last month's Tudum event.
Watch the trailer below:
