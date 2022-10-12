Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte's 'Monica, O My Darling' gets premiere date

The Netflix project is helmed by Vasan Bala

By PTI Published: Wed 12 Oct 2022, 10:37 AM Last updated: Wed 12 Oct 2022, 10:38 AM

Vasan Bala's next directorial venture Monica, O My Darling is set to arrive on Netflix on November 11, the streamer announced on Wednesday.

The dark comedy drama features Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte, Huma Qureshi, Sikandar Kher, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Sukant Goel.

The film marks Bala’s third feature directorial after the unreleased Peddlers and the 2018 action-comedy Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota. He also directed the short Spotlight in the Ray anthology from Netflix. Rao has previously worked with the streaming platform on The White Tiger, while Apte has starred in their projects Sacred Games, Ghoul and Lust Stories.

The first trailer of Monica, O My Darling was unveiled by Netflix at last month's Tudum event.

Watch the trailer below: