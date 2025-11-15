Bollywood couple Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa welcome baby girl on 4th wedding anniversary

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa welcomed their baby girl on Saturday.

The star couple announced the arrival of their first child, a baby girl, coinciding with their wedding anniversary. "The greatest blessing God has given us on our 4th wedding anniversary," they wrote.

Fans instantly reached out to share congratulatory messages for the couple. Celebrities like Suniel Shetty, Sonam Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Malaika Arora, Neha Dhupia, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon showered love on the family.

Filmmaker Farah Khan Kunder extended her heartfelt wishes to newbie parents, and posted glimpses from Patralekhaa's baby shower, attended by close friends and family.

In the pictures, Patralekhaa and Rajkummar could be seen dressed in matching yellow outfits, posing with a special baby shower cake, balloons, a giant teddy bear, a crib, flowers, and more.

Farah also shared a group picture from the baby shower, showing Huma Qureshi, Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal, Saqib Saleem, and others joining in the celebrations.

The couple, who tied the knot on November 15, 2021, in an intimate ceremony in Chandigarh, first worked together in the 2014 film 'Citylights', which marked Patralekhaa's Bollywood debut.

On the work front, Rajkummar recently completed the shooting for his upcoming film, 'Nikam'.