Rajinikanth's daughter Soundarya welcomes baby boy, names him Veer

This is the first child from her second marriage

By ANI Published: Mon 12 Sep 2022, 9:38 AM Last updated: Mon 12 Sep 2022, 9:50 AM

Superstar Rajinikanth's younger daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth and her husband Vishagan Vanangamudi have been blessed with a baby boy. On Sunday, Soundarya announced on social media.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Soundarya Rajinikanth shared the news along with pictures.

Sharing the series of pictures, she wrote "With gods abundant grace and our parents blessings. Vishagan,Ved and I are thrilled to welcome Ved's little brother. VEER RAJINIKANTH VANANGAMUDI today 11/9/22 #Veer #Blessed. thank you to our amazing doctors @sumana_manohar Dr. Srividya Seshadri @SeshadriSuresh3."

In the first picture, newborn baby Veer was seen holding her mother's finger.

In the next image, a happy family could be seen all smiles as they pose for a photoshoot.

In the third picture, Soundarya flaunts her baby bump in the maternity shoot.

And the last image, the mother-son duo was seen posing and Ved was seen looking at the baby bump.

As soon as the pictures were posted, the fans and industry friends chimed into the comment section.

Abhishek Bachchan dropped a comment. He wrote, "Congratulations."

Actor Sriya Reddy wrote, "@soundaryaarajni congrats my darling Mittu can't wait to see him."

Soundarya, the younger daughter of the megastar tied the knot with Vishagan Vanangamudi at the Leela Palace Hotel in Chennai in 2019. This is Soundarya's second marriage. Rajinikanth's younger daughter was earlier married to businessman R Ashwin, with whom she has a son Ved.

On the work front, the Lingaa actor has teamed up with filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar for an upcoming project. The upcoming movie also includes Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Ramya Krishnan, Priyanka Arul Mohan, and Shiva Rajkumar. Meanwhile, Rajinikanth was last seen in Annaatthe (2021), directed by Siva, which received mixed reviews for Diwali in 2021.