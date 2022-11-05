Rajinikanth set for guest appearance in daughter's directorial 'Lal Salaam'

The Siddharth Anand directorial also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham
Superstar Rajinikanth will be making a special appearance in daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth’s upcoming directorial Lal Salaam, the makers announced Saturday.
Production banner Lyca Productions shared the news on Twitter along with the official poster of the Tamil-language movie.
"#LalSalaam to everyone out there! We are extremely delighted to announce our next project, with the one & only Superstar @rajinikanth in a special appearance!" the studio tweeted.
Written by Aishwarya Rajinikanth, Lal Salaam will feature actors Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the lead roles. Ace composer A. R. Rahman is on board to compose the music for the film.
Lal Salaam is presented by Subaskaran. The movie will be released in theatres in 2023.
Rajinikanth will be next seen in filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar's Jailer, backed by Sun Pictures.
