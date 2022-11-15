Rajinikanth pays tribute to veteran actor Ghattamaneni Krishna

Krishna, a Padma Bhushan awardee, passed away on Tuesday

By ANI Published: Tue 15 Nov 2022, 3:49 PM Last updated: Tue 15 Nov 2022, 4:01 PM

Rajinikanth paid tribute to Mahesh Babu's father Ghattamaneni Krishna, who passed away in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Rajinikanth, who worked with him in three films, wrote, "The demise of Krishna garu is a great loss to the Telugu film industry ... working with him in 3 films are memories i will always cherish. My heartfelt condolences to his family ...may his soul rest in peace @urstrulyMahesh."

Several other celebs expressed their grief over the demise of the superstar.

Actor Chiranjeevi dropped a long note in his mother tongue.

J NTR wrote, "My thoughts are with Mahesh Anna and the family. Om Shanthi. Superstar forever."

Mahesh Babu's father Krishna was hospitalized on Monday due to cardiac arrest.

The actor underwent treatment at Continental Hospital in Hyderabad. The doctors immediately performed CPR, resuscitated him within 20 minutes and shifted him to the ICU for treatment and observation. As per the doctor's Health Bulletin on Monday evening, his health condition was critical and he was on a ventilator.

As per a hospital statement, the actor was on a ventilator.

2022 has not been a great year for Mahesh Babu. In January, he lost his elder brother Ramesh Babu and in September, he lost his mother Indira Devi.

One of the top actors of his era, Krishna, originally known as Ghattamaneni Siva Rama Krishna Murthy, did around 350 films. He was also a producer and director. In 2009, he received the Padma Bhushan award.

He entered Telugu cinema with Adurthi Subba Rao's romantic drama Thene Manasulu in 1965.