Rajinikanth returns as 'Jailer 2' arrives in UAE cinemas after 2023 success

Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 has arrived in UAE cinemas, marking the return of the Tamil superstar to the big screen.

The action-comedy sequel was released worldwide on October 15, bringing back Rajinikanth as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian, the retired jailer introduced in the first film.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures, the film follows the success of the original Jailer, which was released in 2023 and became one of Rajinikanth's biggest box-office hits.

The sequel features several well-known names from Indian cinema, including Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, Mithun Chakraborty, Vidya Balan and Vijay Sethupathi.

The cast brings together actors from different Indian film industries, including Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi cinema.

It also brings back composer Anirudh Ravichander, who worked on the soundtrack for the first film. His music, including the popular song Kaavaalaa, was among the highlights of the original release.

The first Jailer followed Muthuvel Pandian, a retired prison officer whose quiet family life takes an unexpected turn when his son goes missing. The film combined action, comedy and drama, attracting audiences across India and overseas.

The sequel continues the story of Rajinikanth's character, with the actor once again taking on the role that became popular among fans following the first film's release.

Rajinikanth, who has spent more than five decades in Indian cinema, remains one of the most recognised actors in the Tamil film industry. His films have attracted audiences in India and internationally, including in the UAE.

Jailer 2 is now showing at selected UAE cinemas, including VOX and Reel Cinemas, in Tamil with English and Arabic subtitles, and carries a PG15 rating.