Raj Kundra aproached for 'Bigg Boss 16': Reports

If reports are to be believed, Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra has been approached for a new season of the popular reality show Bigg Boss.
According to a source, discussions are happening between Raj and the makers of the show and the former is actually thinking about participating in Bigg Boss 16.
"They feel the real side and the truth needs to be shown in front of the country," the source added.
Raj was arrested in July 2021 for allegedly producing pornographic videos and was granted bail in September. He was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Indecent Representation of Women (Prevention) Act and the Information Technology Act. Since then, he has been avoiding media by covering his face with innovative masks.
Last year, Raj's sister-in-law, Shamita Shetty participated in Bigg Boss 15 and ended up in top 5. Raj's wife Shilpa Shetty Kundra mastered this game by becoming the title winner of Big Brother in 2007.
Shilpa had even hosted the second season of Bigg Boss.
