Rain Spencer, Ariana Greenblatt to star in 'Little Five', produced by Anne Hathaway's company

The film is inspired by the true story behind Indiana University's iconic Little 500 bicycle race in the early 1980s

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 7 Jul 2026, 10:28 AM
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Actors Rain Spencer and Ariana Greenblatt are set to star in the upcoming feature film Little Five, produced by Anne Hathaway's production company, Somewhere Pictures, alongside Pigasus Pictures, according to Deadline.

Ian Samuels will direct the film from a screenplay by Gillian Williams and Paul Shoulberg. Additional casting and production details have not yet been announced.

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Set against the backdrop of Indiana University in the early 1980s, and inspired by the university's iconic Little 500 bicycle race, Little Five follows four unlikely young women who come together to pursue an ambitious goal.

As they compete for a place in one of America's most celebrated collegiate sporting traditions, they discover that true success comes through teamwork, and that changing history can begin with a single team.

Inspired by true events, the film explores an era marked by ambition, risk-taking, memorable music, and the women who helped reshape collegiate athletics.

Spencer is best known for her role in The Summer I Turned Pretty. She won the Best Performance award at the Tribeca Festival for Good Girl Jane and is currently appearing in Big Girls Don't Cry, which premiered at this year's Sundance Film Festival.

Greenblatt is known for her roles in Barbie and Now You See Me: Now You Don't. According to Deadline, she is represented by Untitled Entertainment, CAA, and Jackoway Austen Tyerman.

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