Rahul Khanna: The Bollywood boutique actor who wishes he'd listen more to his gut

Rahul Khanna's charming smile, debonair looks, effortless style and sharp humour have made him an audience favourite. With a career spanning various projects (1947 Earth, Bollywood Hollywood, Wake Up Sid, The Emperor’s Club, Raqeeb, Fireflies, Lost and more) from film to fashion, he's proven himself to be a talented and adaptable actor. We caught up with Rahul to discuss his journey, career choices, experiences as a style icon and future plans, getting an inside peak into his life.

Growing up as the son of Bollywood legend Vinod Khanna, did you feel pressure to follow in his footsteps, or did you always know you wanted to carve your own path?

My parents split up quite early into our childhood, and we lived with our mother so, other than occasional visits to my dad’s film sets, we didn’t have much exposure to the Hindi film industry. I always knew I wanted to be in a creative field and film seemed like the most natural choice. I studied acting and directing. Opportunities in front of the camera presented themselves first, so that’s the road I went down. However, I definitely want to direct at some point, too.

What were your growing up years like? What are some of the most important lessons you learned from your family?

We always lived in South Bombay while everyone in the film industry lived and worked in north Bombay, so we were also geographically removed from Bollywood. My mother and her family were very involved in philanthropy. My mother was one of the founding team of CRY (Child Rights and You) and roped us into their projects with underprivileged children whenever we had time off from school. My grandparents had a small beach house outside of Bombay where we spent most of our weekend’s swimming in the sea, cycling, climbing trees and playing with the dogs there.

You have created your own distinct style unlike a typical Bollywood actor. Was it intentional?

I don’t think I’m overly choosy. I'm always on the lookout for new, exciting projects and try and try to make the best choices from what is offered to me. Most people think I shy away from mainstream Bollywood cinema but that couldn’t be further from the truth. The fact is, I’ve actually worked with some very commercial filmmakers. For me, part of the joy of being an actor is working in as many different genres as possible. I enjoy being a part of full-blown commercial films as much as I do more independent ones. In any case, those lines are becoming increasingly blurred these days.

What are some interesting projects you are working on?

It’s an exciting time in the entertainment industry. I’m reading scripts, taking meetings and, hopefully, will be able to share more details, soon.

You are rarely spotted at events or parties. Do you feel it’s a challenge to keep up with?

Outside of professional commitments, I avoid big events and parties. For me, small dinner parties with close friends are the kind of socialising I enjoy.

How savvy are you with social media?

I want my socials to be a reflection of my personality—quirky, silly, cheeky, creative and a bit naughty. I am very conscious of keeping it a positive, happy space. Nothing too serious or ugly would ever have a place on my grid. I love the quote: “What others think of you is none of your business!” I can’t control, nor am I particularly interested in, the way people perceive me. Anyone who’s got half a brain knows that social media is hardly a comprehensive representation of someone’s life. It’s merely a highlights brochure. I’m intrinsically an extremely private person. Anything too personal is only to be shared with family and close friends!

You’re a favourite when it comes to brand commercials. Tell us some of your favourite collaborations so far.

I’ve been lucky to work on some amazing campaigns with some incredibly creative teams. Some of my recent favourites have been the Christian Louboutin campaign shot by Sunhil Sippy, the Cottonworld campaign by Pulp, and, of course, the slick Mahindra EV campaigns that we shot in Spain and Delhi.

Men and women adore your style. What’s your grooming ritual like?

Fashion doesn’t really interest me. Style does. Clothes are just a part of it. People’s manners, wit, how they treat others, the principles by which they choose to live their day to day lives, even the kinds of pet peeves they have — all these make them stand out as much as their clothes do. Your individuality and not just advertising campaigns and trends should inform what you wear. In terms of style icons, I always tend to look back. I’ve learned a lot from observing my grandparents' generation, who were very stylish.

Celebrity-wise, I’d say Cary Grant is a big idol. I’ve always liked very simple, classic and clean clothing. It was once I started working in the entertainment industry and interacting with stylists and designers that I started having an appreciation for fashion and personal style. I credit the stylists I’ve worked with, all over the globe, for helping me refine my style. As a kid, I was very inspired by movies and books. And family albums. I had some very stylish ancestors. As an adult I’m inspired by people who have a definite point of view and are firm in their stylistic principals. I was once on a transatlantic flight with designer Tom Ford and was mesmerised by the way he presented and conducted himself. In India, the way the late Jivi Sethi dressed and entertained at his home in Goa was also impressive to me.

Model, actor, ex-VJ — what role excites you the most?

They’re all such creative and exciting roles. But actor wins by a margin.

You’ve been selective about the films you do. Has that been intentional? Do you ever feel you have not had enough opportunities to showcase your potential to the fullest?

I think any actor you ask will tell you they would love more and better opportunities to showcase their craft. I use “Boutique Bollywood Actor” as my bio for my social media accounts. It seems to trigger people—but it’s not meant to be taken seriously. It’s very much tongue-in-cheek and was born out of the tedium of constantly being asked to “define” my choices and explain the space I occupy in the Indian film industry.

As an actor, I am largely dependent on what is offered to me. And my “decisions” are the culmination of so many variables—economics, dates, the role, your equation with the filmmakers, geography… I had been hearing the term “boutique” used to describe everything from hotels to investment companies that were more niche and I realised it was also quite apt for me and the way my career has organically unfolded. I decided to try using it for fun and found it always got my point across plus got a good laugh.

In retrospect, do you ever regret some career decisions—like if you could go back in time and correct something what would that be?

Of course. There I certainly some projects I wish I’d listened to my gut and not accepted. But you live and learn.