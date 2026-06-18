A.R. Rahman laughs off viral post mocking 'anti-national' comment on Imtiaz Ali's Main Vaapas Aaunga

Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman has reacted to the social media debate surrounding Imtiaz Ali's latest film Main Vaapas Aaunga, dismissing criticism that branded the movie "anti-national" with a laughing emoji on Instagram.

The film, which has been steadily gaining momentum at the box office through positive word-of-mouth, recently became the subject of online discussion after a section of social media users questioned its portrayal of Pakistan.

Rahman responded with an emoji on Wednesday after coming across a satirical Instagram post that mocked claims that the film was promoting an "anti-national" narrative.

Rahman shared a screenshot of the satirical post on his Instagram Stories and reacted with a laughing emoji.

Main Vaapas Aaunga marks the fifth collaboration between Rahman and filmmaker Imtiaz Ali after Highway, Rockstar, Tamasha and Amar Singh Chamkila.

For Main Vaapas Aaunga's soundtrack, Rahman reunited with lyricist Irshad Kamil

Released theatrically on June 12, 2026, Main Vaapas Aaunga is a Hindi-language period romantic drama directed and co-written by Imtiaz Ali.

The film stars Diljit Dosanjh, Naseeruddin Shah, Vedang Raina and Sharvari Wagh in a multi-generational story centred on the 1947 Partition of India. ANI