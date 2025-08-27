Rahat Fateh Ali Khan on performing with his son Shahzaman for the first time in Dubai

Dubai is set to witness a historic night of music on August 30, 2025, when legendary qawwali maestro Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan takes the stage at Coca-Cola Arena — joined for the very first time by his son, Shahzaman Ali Khan. The concert, brought to you by Elite Square Entertainment, and presented by Casa Vista Development, promises not just a celebration of timeless melodies but also a rare generational handover, as father and son unite in an extraordinary showcase of tradition, emotion, and artistry.

In an exclusive conversation with City Times, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan opens up about the emotions of sharing the spotlight, his advice to Shahzaman, the enduring influence of Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, and why Dubai continues to hold a special place in his musical journey. Excerpts from the conversation:

How are you feeling ahead of the concert this weekend in Dubai?

I'm feeling very excited for August 30, when we are doing a live show. And for the first time, my son with join me at Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai We are going to introduce a lot of new things in the show and I'm very much excited.

You have performed in Dubai before and obviously you have performed all over the world. But is there anything unique about the city that keeps bringing you back?

Look, Dubai is a very special place. It is a city where every artist wants to perform. And when they do, it is with a lot of heart, and they make sure it turns out to be a big show. So Dubai is a hub, and we see a lot of our audiences from the subcontinent, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka; all of them come together in one place, which is very good and it feels very peaceful.

This will be the first time you're performing with your son. That makes the concert historic. What are the types of emotions you're carrying into the concert?

Actually, last year, Shahzaman was with me when I performed. But he didn't present many of his own things. This time, there is a proper segment, which Shahzaman will perform. He has been given a whole slot where he will perform his own thing, and present his own ideas. So this is the first time I will get to see how he carries the audience.

How did this idea come to fruition?

It depends on how hard the artist, whether they are my son or any new artist, is working. So Shahzaman is doing very well, and he is working very hard. I feel this is a very good thing for me.

It's almost as if you were the torchbearer of Nusrat Sahab, and now you are giving it to your son. Is it a similar kind of emotion involved?

Yes, there's a lot of emotion involved in this setting. And being a father, it's a proud moment for me to see my son as a good artist. People give him a lot of respect, and also use Nusrat Sahab as an example. I feel very good about that.

You were trained by Nusrat Sahab from a very young age. And now that you've trained your son, do you see any similarities in the music journey?

Because the tasks at that time were not so digitalised, today's world can be more instant. But they can also be misguided. Both these things are in front of them. If something goes wrong, it can be very wrong. And if something good happens, it can be very good. This is because the boundaries and reach have increased. Among the other things that I am teaching him are the old qawwalis of our family, ranging from 250-600 years old.

What is the best advice you'd give to your son, Shahzaman?

I always advise him the same thing that I was advised. Respect your seniors, always. Don’t badmouth anyone. And don't listen to anyone who badmouths you. These things take an artist very far.

When you practice or train with him, is it more like a teacher-student bond? Or more of a father-son bond?

No, it's a teacher-student bond.

You mentioned that you are teaching qawwali to Shahzaman. Can qawwali go in a different direction in this era? Or is it the same traditiononal ones you did?

The things is that traditional qawwalis are very important for their own art. With that said, there are many other things one can tell the audience, soemthing which they will have to understand. And, if an artist can understand their audience, they can increase the value of the art.

You mentioned that in Dubai, the audience comes from all over the world. So when you make your set list for the performance, what do you keep in mind?

I want to give an example of the UK audience; they have been listening to qawwalis for a very long time, generation after generation, and there is a huge audience for that in the UK. In UAE, on the other hand, we largely make our performances keeping in mind our audience's love for Bollywood and dramas. But that is not without keeping the qawwali element in our performance, and you'll see that in Shahzaman's set.

When you are not on stage, what kind of music do you like to listen to?

I like to listen to old songs of Ustad Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan. However, even in my free time, I like to think about my work.

If Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan were here today, watching you perform with your son, what would he have said?

Actually, he would have been very happy. I don't think I can teach Shahzaman what he could have taught. But I still feel he is here, giving us a soul-to-soul experience.