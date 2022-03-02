Rahat Fateh Ali Khan concert, Comic Con: Dive into the weekend with these offers and activities from March 3-7

Hearing on the case is scheduled for March 22
Middle East Film & Comic Con
Celebrate 10 years of bringing movie, TV, and comic book fans together in the UAE. This festival featuring fantastic seminars and cosplay competitions will be held at Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). Middle East Film & Comic Con, starting Friday, March 4 will be held over the course of three days. Ticket prices start from Dh115.
Tiesto at Coca-Cola Arena
Get ready for some fantastic tunes and completely wonderful vibes at Tiesto’s much-anticipated show at Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena. The award-winning DJ will be performing some of his finest chart-topping hits, including Jackie Chan, The Business, The Motto, and Don’t Be Shy. Ticket prices from Dh175. Friday, March 4 from 8pm.
The Greatest Show
Head to Dubai’s Coca-Cola Arena this Saturday for ‘The Greatest Show’. This family-friendly event will include songs from the finest family movies, including Frozen, Trolls, Moana, and, of course, The Greatest Showman. Saturday at 1.30pm. Tickets are priced at Dh150.
Queen by Candlelight
Prepare for an unforgettable evening at the Coca-Cola Arena as a group of vocalists sing all of Queen’s favourite classics and greatest songs including We Will Rock You, We Are The Champions, and Don’t Stop Me Now. The concert is set to happen on March 5 at 7:30pm. Tickets start from Dh150.
EXPO 2020 DUBAI HIGHLIGHTS
Rahat Fateh Ali Khan at Expo 2020
Ustad Rahat Fateh Ali Khan will grace Expo 2020 Dubai, taking fans on a soulful ride filled with his Qawwalis, Sufis and Bollywood hits. Saturday, March 5 at 8pm. Ticket prices start from Dh50.
Sunidhi Chauhan
Sunidhi Chauhan is set to perform at Expo 2020 Dubai. The singer has garnered a slew of prizes and honours over the course of her two-decade career. Thursday, March 3 from 8pm at DEC Arena.
Manchester Derby screening
Manchester City fans are invited to a live screening of the Manchester Derby at Expo 2020 Dubai. Beginning at 7pm on Sunday, March 6 fans can enjoy an evening of fun for everybody at Festival Garden, with Nigel de Jong joining supporters for a live Q&A. The match is scheduled to begin at 8.30pm, so fans can join the free-to-enter live screening event and cheer on Pep Guardiola’s team as they face Manchester United.
Toni & Alex Gonzaga
Toni and Alex Gonzaga are set to rock Expo 2020 Dubai tonight. In their first-ever foreign concert this year, the award winning superstar twins will be performing a dazzling exhibition of their favourite songs and covers, joined by actor-singer Juan Karlos, whose voice can be heard on songs such as Buwan and Summer Time Love. From 7pm at Expo 2020’s Jubilee Stage.
Yohani at Expo 2020
Popular Sri Lankan singer and rapper Yohani is set to perform with Channa Upuli Performing Arts Foundation and other local talents on Saturday, March 5. From 5pm at Dubai Millennium Amphitheatre.
