Dubai: Raghav Juyal, Niharika NM on why 'Bhai Tera Star Hai' will feel 'like therapy'

An unexpected pairing often makes for the most interesting on-screen chemistry. So, when the team behind the upcoming comedy Bhai Tera Star Hai — actor-dancer Raghav Juyal, digital creator-turned-actor Niharika NM and director Vivek Agrawal — landed in Dubai, that same playful dynamic was just as evident off screen.

Set against the chaotic, often delusional world of aspiring stardom, Bhai Tera Star Hai follows a small-town dreamer convinced he is destined for Bollywood greatness, despite little evidence to support it. What follows is a comedy of errors fuelled by exaggerated self-belief, fragile egos and the wonderfully absurd realities of the entertainment industry.

Sitting down with Khaleej Times, the trio unpacked the collaborative process behind the film, why they steered away from forced humour in favour of relatable comedy and how they hope audiences leave the theatre with nothing more complicated than a smile.

Finding the perfect comic duo

Bringing together Raghav, known for his effortless comic timing, most recently seen in The Ba**ds of Bollywood and his chilling performance in Kill, with Niharika NM in her Hindi feature debut was a deliberate choice for the filmmaker. "In our film, Raghav is playing a delusional actor, so there was all the more reason. Honestly, I couldn't see anybody else apart from Raghav," said Vivek, adding that finding someone who could naturally embody the film's eccentric protagonist was a non-negotiable.

Finding his female lead was equally instinctive. The filmmaker revealed that he sent Niharika the script without revealing the ages of the characters, only for her to immediately gravitate towards the role of Roshni, a counterpoint to the film’s wildly self-assured hero.

For Niharika, however, sharing the screen with Raghav initially felt intimidating. "I was actually so intimidated because his comic timing is insane. His energy is insane. I remember telling Vivek sir, 'Sir, I don't know how I'm going to do this.' And he was like, 'Wait, don't you do comedy?' I said, 'Yeah... alone in my room,'" she laughed. "He makes sure he leaves a piece of that in everybody. He elevates every scene and everyone's energy. He's such a secure actor."

Only too quick to return the compliment, Raghav added, “I was very excited to work with her because I'd seen her content. And since it's a comedy film, I didn't have to worry. If you have a beautiful actress who's also funny... that's it.”

Comedy without the cliches?

Rather than relying on slapstick or exaggerated humour, the team says Bhai Tera Star Hai is rooted in everyday situations. "There were no forced jokes, no objectifying humour and all. It felt different. It felt fresh. I really wanted to do a film like this," said Raghav.

Vivek also added that many of the film's characters were inspired by people he has encountered in real life. "These characters come from my own experiences in life. Whether someone tells white lies, small lies or is completely delusional… we meet people like that all the time. I think that's what people will connect with. It feels very real."

That brief also shaped Raghav's preparation for the role. During the workshops, however, the actor barely performed, choosing instead to only observe his co-stars — a process that briefly worried the director. "Raghav was extremely calm throughout the workshops, and honestly, I got scared. I kept wondering, 'Has he switched off from the script?' Then I realised that for those two weeks he was simply observing every other actor. When we finally got to the location, he absolutely killed it. He already knew the timing of every single actor," Vivek recalled.

For Raghav, however, comedy only works when the actor treats the character with complete sincerity. "The brief Vivek bhai gave me was that I shouldn't play him like an actor who's trying to be funny. He's a big actor in his own head, so I had to perform with complete honesty. You can't find yourself funny while you're performing... never play it for laughs."

Niharika, meanwhile, faced a different challenge altogether. Having spent the past few years working in South Indian cinema, she says performing in Hindi required her to consciously unlearn her natural accent. "I'm actually not comfortable speaking Hindi. I learned it over the past three or four years. Both of them would stop me and say, 'What did you just say? Say it again.' Unlearning that South Indian twang has been my biggest challenge."

Recreating a classic

The film has already generated buzz with Aankhon Se Tune 2.0, a reimagining of the popular track that serves as a "film within a film". While Raghav brought his signature dance style to the sequence, Niharika found herself navigating heels, a saree and water-filled sets after just a day of rehearsal.

"I was already nervous about dancing, and on top of that I was wearing heels, a saree, and we were shooting in water. He was almost babysitting me through the whole process, like encouraging a toddler," she said.

Raghav, on the other hand, believes the song's appeal lies in not 'overdoing' it. "The best part about the song is that we kept the nostalgia alive. We didn't remix it too much and that's why people have connected with it."

Dubai, skydives and laughter therapy

In Dubai to promote the film, the team also spoke about their fondness for the city. "For me, Dubai is like a second home. My wife grew up here and my son was born here, so we end up making four or five trips every year," said Vivek.

And for Niharika, every visit to the city is an excuse to indulge her adventurous side. "I come here whenever I get a break because I skydive here a lot. I'm an adventurer, an adrenaline junkie," she added, inviting UAE audiences to catch the film in cinemas. "Habibi, we've come to Dubai! We're here to get some love from all of you, so please come and watch the film. We promise to make you laugh."

Signing off, Raghav summed up what he hopes the audiences take away from the film. "There's already so much stress in the world. This film is like therapy. When you watch Bhai Tera Star Hai, you'll leave with a smile on your face."

Bhai Tera Star Hai releases in UAE cinemas on July 30.