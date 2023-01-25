Racing stunts, horse chases: After SRK's Pathaan, 3 other films shot in the UAE to release this year

The country has played starring roles in several blockbuster movies and TV shows, including Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Fast and Furious 7, and Top Gear

Published: Wed 25 Jan 2023

The highly-anticipated Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone starrer "Pathaan"'s release today, January 25, has been making waves in the UAE for multiple reasons – the return of Shah Rukh Khan to the big screen after a 4-year-long sabbatical; the return of the popular pairing of Khan and Padukone for the first time since "Happy New Year" in 2014; and, most excitingly, the thrilling action sequences set in none other than Dubai.

Along with India, Afghanistan, Spain, Russia, and France, Dubai is also a prominently featured location in the film, with Downtown Dubai and Palm Jumeirah providing the perfect backdrop for high-octane car chases and helicopter rides.

With the release of the film today, here are 3 more upcoming movies to keep an eye out for that will feature the UAE:

1. Dune: Part Two (2023)

The second installment of the critically acclaimed science fiction film "Dune" is all set to return to Abu Dhabi, with Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya reprising their lead roles as Paul and Chani, respectively.

Sam Kozhaya, executive vice president of operations and corporate development at Legendary Entertainment, the producers of Dune, had announced in October last year that the sequel, too, would film in Abu Dhabi. “Abu Dhabi was an essential partner for us in the success of Dune,” said Kozhaya.

“They were a key contributor in the success and the 10 Oscar nominations, the six Oscar wins. We had such a great experience that we're back again for Dune part two.”

The film is set to be released on November 3, 2023.

2. Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One

In 2011, Tom Cruise famously scaled Dubai's Burj Khalifa – and then flung himself out of a window roughly two-thirds of the way up – for "Mission: Impossible, Ghost Protocol." Seven years later, he became the first actor to perform a HALO ((high altitude, low opening) stunt, this time in Abu Dhabi, involving two UAE military planes and a drop of roughly 25,000 feet that required an oxygen mask to perform.

Now, after his death-defying parachuting manouevre, Cruise has returned to Abu Dhabi to shoot various scenes for "Mission: Impossible — Dead Reckoning Part One."

In the trailer of the film released last year, fans spotted the Liwa desert and Abu Dhabi International Airport’s Midfield Terminal, which appear to be the backdrop for a series of high-intensity action sequences – one of which seems to involve a horse chase.

Eager fans can catch the film in theatres in July 14, 2023.

3. Gran Turismo (2023)

Photos: Twitter/@Thecarmagdriver

Following the mass success of the film adaptation of popular video game series "Uncharted", more and more Playstation game franchises are following suit and moving to the big screen. One of these is "Gran Turismo" – a series of highly popular racing simulation video games that have sold over 90 million units worldwide since the first installment launched in 1997.

The film adaptation wrapped up production in December 2022, with professional racer Dai Yoshihara sharing a tweet revealing a stunt from the film was shot in Dubai.

Wrapping up the best stunt gig I ever had with the best stunt team here in Dubai.

Thank you all and @granturismomovie / @thegranturismo for the opportunity 🙏



Next stop = Tokyo for some precision drive gig. https://t.co/c4fz89YAge — Yoshihara (@DaiYoshihara) December 14, 2022

Gran Turismo is slated to release on August 11, 2023.

