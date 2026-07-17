Madhavan-led startup series 'The Gamechangers Middle East' receives 1,500 applications

The UAE-born startup investment series The Gamechangers Middle East has received more than 1,500 applications from founders across the UAE, the wider Middle East, India, Singapore and other international markets, highlighting growing entrepreneurial interest ahead of its debut later this year.

Positioned as more than a television competition, the platform combines investment, mentorship and business networking, offering startups access to investors, strategic partnerships, industry leaders and funding opportunities. Organisers say the response reflects strong demand for initiatives that provide founders with both visibility and tangible growth support.

From the pool of applicants, 70 startups will be shortlisted to pitch before a panel of investors, entrepreneurs and ecosystem leaders in a televised format. Participants will compete for investment and mentorship designed to help scale their businesses within the region's expanding startup ecosystem.

The series is co-created, hosted and mentored by actor, filmmaker and entrepreneur R. Madhavan, who also serves as a strategic partner. "Every great company begins with belief. A belief in an idea, a vision, and the courage to pursue it. The UAE has become one of the world's most exciting destinations for innovation, and The Gamechangers Middle East is designed to discover bold founders, champion transformative ideas, and inspire a new generation to think bigger and create lasting legacies," he said.

Filmmaker and producer Vipul D. Shah, who directs and produces the series, said the volume of applications demonstrated the scale of entrepreneurial ambition across the region and reinforced the need for platforms that connect startups with investors, mentors and capital.

The series is scheduled to premiere on Colors TV Middle East in late 2026, with simultaneous streaming across major OTT platforms, giving participating startups exposure to audiences across the MENA region and beyond.

Owned by Orbit Events, R. Madhavan and Optimystix Entertainment, The Gamechangers Middle East aims to establish itself as a long-term entrepreneurship platform that extends beyond television to support founders and investors across international markets.