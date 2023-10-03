'Queen’s Gambit' star Anya Taylor-Joy marries boyfriend

The couple tied the knot in a romantic Venice wedding

by CT Desk Published: Tue 3 Oct 2023, 12:32 PM

Actress Anya Taylor-Joy, known for her role in The Queen's Gambit, and musician Malcolm McRae have officially tied the knot in a romantic Venice wedding.

According to the Daily Mail, the wedding took place at the historic Palazzo Pisani Moretta, where the couple exchanged vows and celebrated their union with friends and family. In photos from the wedding festivities, Taylor-Joy can be seen wearing a stunning custom Dior gown adorned with floral embellishments and a bird motif. She looked radiant with a long veil and a picturesque Venice backdrop.

Notable attendees at the wedding included Miles Teller, Julia Garner, Cara Delevingne, Nicolas Hoult, and Evan Ross, among others.

The couple's wedding follows their engagement earlier this year and comes after they were spotted touring wedding venues in Italy. Taylor-Joy and McRae first met at the premiere of The Queen's Gambit in March 2021.

Their relationship blossomed, and McRae even wrote a song for Taylor-Joy just two days after they met. In the video, he sang, "I think we're alike in ways that I can't quite explain right, but I might, could with some time."

Throughout their relationship, Taylor-Joy and McRae have shared their love for reading and have enjoyed spending quiet moments together. Taylor-Joy expressed her comfort in their relationship, stating, "We're basically 80 years old and 7 at the same time, and it works really well."

