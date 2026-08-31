Queen Rania marks 56th birthday with her ‘favourite little girls’

Queen Rania Al Abdullah marked her birthday with a family moment, sharing a photograph surrounded by her grandchildren.

The Jordanian royal, who turned 56 on August 31, posted the photograph on Instagram, showing her holding two of her youngest grandchildren as the older children gathered around her.

“Spending my birthday in the best way imaginable. Love you, my favorite little girls,” she wrote alongside the post.

She also shared an Arabic message that read: “The sweetest birthday with my beloved Iman, Amina, Talia and Rania, may God protect them all.”

Queen Rania is pictured cradling Princess Iman’s daughter Amina and Princess Rajwa’s daughter Rania, while Princess Iman, the daughter of Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa, and Princess Amina, the daughter of Princess Iman and Jameel Thermiotis, are also seen in the family photograph.

The birthday post offered followers a glimpse into the royal family's growing younger generation, with Queen Rania choosing to mark the occasion away from formal celebrations and in the company of her grandchildren.

About Queen Rania

Born in Kuwait on August 31, 1970, to Palestinian parents, Queen Rania Al Abdullah studied business administration at the American University in Cairo before beginning her career in banking and information technology.

She married then-Prince Abdullah bin Al Hussein in 1993, and became Queen of Jordan in 1999 after her husband ascended the throne as King Abdullah II.

The couple have four children, Crown Prince Hussein, Princess Iman, Princess Salma and Prince Hashem. In recent years, the family has grown with the arrival of a new generation of grandchildren.

Beyond her royal duties, Queen Rania has become known internationally for her work in education, children's welfare and community development. She has also advocated for greater access to education and opportunities for young people, both in Jordan and internationally.

Her family has marked several major milestones in recent years, including the weddings of Princess Iman and Crown Prince Hussein in 2023, followed by the arrival of grandchildren who have increasingly featured in the Queen's personal social media posts.