Meet the Qawwali artist bringing Sufi tradition to Gen-Z

Qawwali has long been an art form that transcends borders and generations, drawing audiences into a trance-like state of rhythm and devotion. Think of yesteryear legends like Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan, Sabri Brothers, and Aziz Mian, or modern torchbearers like Rahat Fateh Ali Khan — artists who carried the Sufi tradition into global consciousness.

Even today, Gen-Z is discovering the genre with new fondness, with viral renditions by digital-age performers like Vylom finding their way across Instagram reels and TikTok feeds. And among the contemporary voices reimagining Qawwali for younger audiences, we also have Sagar Bhatia.

The singer-songwriter has carved a niche by blending honesty, storytelling, and Sufi-rock energy into what fans now call 'Sagarwali Qawwali'. Recently in Dubai for a live performance — in a city he calls his second home — the singer reflects on his journey, his bond with audiences here, and the honesty that keeps his art alive.

Delhi roots, Dubai home

Born in Agra, India, and raised in Delhi, Sagar remembers the early chaos and comfort of the city before moving to Noida. “My nana (maternal grandfather) used to live in Jamuna Park, East Delhi, back when it wasn’t really developed,” he recalls. “I’ve essentially lived in Delhi all my life before shifting to Noida. And Noida… it’s so peaceful. I can’t tell you. People say it’s all hustle and bustle, but for me it’s beautiful.”

That sense of balance — chaos and peace — defines his relationship with Dubai as well. “Dubai isn’t touristy for me. It’s home. I even have a house here. Every time I come back, I feel rejuvenated. Even in this heat, there’s rest, there’s beauty, there’s a complete package. I can spend the whole day with myself, and then step out at night when the city shines.”

The first time on a Dubai stage

Sagar’s debut performance in Dubai came during Diwali. The city’s music scene back then, he explains, wasn’t prepared for full-scale Qawwali night. “In India I was doing big setups, big sound, big lights, huge audiences. But here, I performed in front of around 300 people — mostly Pakistanis. I thought that was it, we did the show, and we’d go home. But the response was so strong, they immediately booked another show.”

When asked about the beginning of his musical journey, Sagar adds, “It all started with a Sufi rock band. That was the era when Coke Studio Pakistan was at its peak, and I was obsessed with Qawwali and Sufi music. But I wanted to blend it with rock. Bollywood was always there, but for me the magic was Sufi with rock. The blend was beautiful, powerful.”

That 'fusion' eventually gave birth to his signature 'Sagarwali Qawwali', a performance that’s become synonymous with his name. Yet he resists the label of it being just an "act".

“People think it’s my signature act, but for me it’s more than that. That’s why it connects. I can use heavy, poetic words, but I choose not to. If I say, ‘Tumne aaj mujhe block kiya hai, kal search karoge' (You've blocked me for now but there will come a time when you'll search my name online), even a six-year-old can repeat it. It’s not that I can’t use complicated shayari — but when I keep it simple, people feel it’s their own story.”

Pain as the seed

There’s often a romantic notion that art is sharpened in heartbreak, and Sagar doesn’t shy away from embracing it as part of his own story. He speaks openly about the girlfriend who left him because he wasn’t "successful".

“She wanted someone her parents could call settled,” he says. “I was just a struggling musician. That breakup hurt, but it became fuel. I remember telling myself, maybe today you don’t see my worth, but one day you’ll have to spend money to watch me on stage. That pain turned into passion, and passion turned into art.”

However, despite years of sold-out performances, the stage still intimidates Sagar. “Every single time, before going on stage, my heart races. I think, ‘What if today I don’t have anything to say?’ My palms sweat, my mind spins," he adds. "But the moment the first song begins, everything flows. I surrender. That’s my process. I only decide the first song, the rest, God decides.”

That surrender, he believes, is what connects him to something higher. “That state of flow has to be real. You can’t fake it. If you fake it, the applause won’t last. But when it’s real, the same shayari I said in 2022 can still move people today.”

When asked what keeps him coming back to Dubai, the singer responds, “The love I get here feels like family. Music has no borders, the taste is universal whether in India or Dubai. But the warmth here is different. My Dubai audience has given me so much, I carry it with me wherever I go.”

And as long as that honesty endures, he believes his music will too. “As long as there are real stories to tell, 'Sagarwali Qawwali' will live on.”