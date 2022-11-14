Qatar 2022 Fifa Fan Festival: From Nora Fatehi to Diplo, top performances to watch out for

Several entertainers will perform over the 29 days of the tournament

By CT Desk Published: Mon 14 Nov 2022, 4:53 PM

Five international, award-winning musicians have been roped in to perform on the Qatar 2022 Fifa Fan Festival mainstage as part of the Fifa Sound lineup. Diplo, Kizz Daniel, Nora Fatehi, Trinidad Cardona, and Calvin Harris will perform during the upcoming Fifa World Cup starting November 20 in Qatar.

Over 20 entertainers from across the world are slated to enrich the Fifa Fan Festival over the 29 days of the tournament at Doha’s Al Bidda Park with top-level performances.

Diplo will perform on November 22, Kizz on November 23, Nora on November 29, Trinidad on December 1, and Calvin on December 10.

Talking about her performance, Nora said, "The FIFA Fan Festival will be an amazing experience. Fans from all over the world will be introduced to Arab culture, which is also part of my story – we can celebrate a great football party all together. Our team is preparing many surprises to provide a historic performance – be excited!"

Diplo, meanwhile, said, “I’ve been really fortunate to travel all over the world and experience different cultures through music. Wherever I am, Jamaica, Spain, England, China, South Africa, etc., football is a social constant. Seeing so many fans from all over the world in one place – the FIFA Fan Festival is just awesome. Really looking forward to it!”

For more information about the FIFA Fan Festivals, in Doha and beyond, visit fifa.com.