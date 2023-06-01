'Pushpa 2' team meet with road accident, several members severely injured: Reports

The team was reportedly involved in a road accident while travelling in a bus

By CT Desk Published: Thu 1 Jun 2023, 11:01 AM Last updated: Thu 1 Jun 2023, 11:03 AM

A team of the highly anticipated film, Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, has encountered an unfortunate incident.

According to E-Times, the team was involved in a road accident while travelling in a bus in Narketpally, Nalgonda district, Telangana. Some members of the film's team suffered severe injuries, while others sustained minor injuries. The injured individuals were promptly taken to a nearby hospital, and further details about the incident are awaited.

At the time of filing this article, the film's production team had not yet released any official statement regarding the accident.

Pushpa: The Rise, written and directed by Sukumar, released in 2021 to widespread acclaim from both critics and fans. This action drama delved into the world of red sandalwood smuggling.

Last month, Allu Arjun unveiled the first-look poster of Pushpa 2, on which he was dressed in a saree with his face adorned in blue and red hues. The poster showcased him wearing bangles, jewellery, a nose pin, and 'jhumkas'.

Currently, the shooting of "Pushpa 2" is underway, and there are reports of Sai Pallavi joining the cast. Additionally, the makers are allegedly considering the inclusion of a Bollywood actor, although no official announcement has been made.

The film's release date remains unconfirmed. Recent reports, however, suggest that the makers are opting for a release in the first quarter of 2024.

ALSO READ: