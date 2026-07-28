'Purple Rain' musical sets Broadway premiere for 2027, preview dates announced

Purple Rain, the musical based on Prince's 1984 film and Grammy-winning album of the same name, is heading to Broadway in 2027.

Producer Orin Wolf announced on Monday, July 27, that the production will begin preview performances at New York's Majestic Theatre on March 12, 2027, ahead of its official opening night on April 12, according to Deadline.

The musical will feature more than 20 of Prince's best-known songs, including When Doves Cry, I Would Die 4 U, Take Me with You and The Beautiful Ones.

Prince, whose full name was Prince Rogers Nelson, was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and sold more than 150 million records during his career. He died in 2016 at the age of 57 from an accidental fentanyl overdose.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp channels.

The stage adaptation first premiered in Minneapolis, Prince's hometown, during the Hennepin Theatre Trust's 2024-2025 season.

The production features a book by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, based on the original screenplay by Albert Magnoli and William Blinn, with music and lyrics by Prince. It is directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz, according to Deadline.

The official synopsis reads:

"Minneapolis, 1984. A new era of music television is creating overnight stars. A magnetic young performer known as 'The Kid' seems like the perfect frontman to lead his bandmates to stardom."

"But when his past threatens everything he's built, he'll have to sing his way out of the darkness and into the spotlight where he belongs."

Announcing the Broadway dates, Wolf praised the late musician's legacy.

"Prince is, without doubt, one of the rarest, most brilliant musicians we've ever had," Wolf said in a statement quoted by Deadline.

"What he accomplished with Purple Rain, the song, the album and the film, is a testament to the art of making music and showcases it at the highest level. Having worked with Saheem Ali on Buena Vista Social Club, I've seen how he prioritises serving the music, and I can't wait to watch him, Peter Duchan, Ebony Williams and Jason Michael Webb use Prince's legendary music as the engine for this new production. It will be every bit as exciting for audiences today as it was when we first heard these songs on our boom boxes."

The Broadway production's creative team includes scenic designer David Zinn, video and projection designers Nathan Amzi and Joe Ransom, costume designer Montana Levi Blanco, lighting designer Justin Townsend, sound designer Gareth Owen, hair and wig designer Cookie Jordan, and makeup designer Kyle Krueger.