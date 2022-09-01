Punjabi singer Nirvair Singh dies in horrific car crash in Australia

Nirvair shifted to Australia almost 9 years ago to pursue his career in the music industry

By ANI Published: Thu 1 Sep 2022, 6:45 PM

Punjabi singer Nirvair Singh on Tuesday passed away in a horrific car crash in Melbourne, Australia, media reports said citing police officials.

According to the UK-based reports, the local police official said, "Nirvair Singh was in the wrong place at the wrong time when he was tragically killed in a horror three-vehicle collision in Melbourne's north-west on Tuesday."

It is alleged that a car was seen being driven erratically in the area before hitting two vehicles in Diggers Rest, a police statement said.

As per Victoria Police, Major Collision Investigation Unit detectives charged a man following a fatal collision in Diggers Rest on August 30 afternoon.

To pursue his career in the music industry, Nirvair shifted to Australia almost 9 years ago.

The sudden death of the singer left everyone shocked.

One of the close friends of the singer expressed his grief and wrote a long note in Punjabi on social media.

The post reads, "NIRVAIR bro I just woke up hearing this. Taxi also drove together, first time we sang together in the same album and I know that you were busy in working every time I achieve something in life, I get your phone and last call again Singing was started, your song without you was the best song in our album MY TURN from which we all started our career. Veer you were a very good person and your departure was a shocking person for the entire MELBOURNE. RIP bro."

Nirvair gained fame with one of his hit songs 'Tere Bina' from the album 'My Turn.'

Other credits include 'Darda a Dil,' 'Je Russgi,' 'Ferrari Dream,' 'Hikk Thok Ke' and many more.

As per media reports, the driver of the third car involved in the collision was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

A Wallan man and a Sunbury woman arrested at the scene remain in hospital under police guard. Police investigations into the cause of the crash continue.