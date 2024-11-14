Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi

So what does an international star do in the UAE after performing at a record-breaking concert? Well, if you are Punjabi sensation Diljit Dosanjh, who played at Etihad Park on Yas Island, you go to the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.

Dosanjh was on fire on November 9, when he brought his Dil-Luminati Tour to Abu Dhabi. Fans flocked in from around the globe; in fact, more than 80 percent came from outside the emirate just to watch him.

Dosanjh undertook a three-hour set that saw him belting out songs for 30,000 fans.

Produced by Saregama LIVE and Ripple Effect Studio, Dosanjh‘s Dil-Luminati Tour has seen massive success globally with sold-out shows in the US, Canada, and Australia. And it was a success in the UAE as well.

During his trip Dosanjh toured Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, which features stunning Islamic architecture.