Puneeth Rajkumar, Power Star of Kannada cinema, laid to rest

The final rites were performed at Sree Kanteerava Studios in Bengaluru

By Web Desk Published: Sun 31 Oct 2021, 12:22 PM Last updated: Sun 31 Oct 2021, 12:27 PM

Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar's final rites took place on Sunday morning.

The final rites were performed at Sree Kanteerava Studios in Bengaluru, Karnataka, with state honours.

The final rites took place in the presence of Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Puneeth Rajkumar's family members.

Meanwhile, several film stars paid their last respects to the late actor on Saturday. Among the attendees were Chiranjeevi, Jr NTR, Shiva Rajkumar, Venkatesh Daggubati, Ali, and Puneeth Rajkumar's James co-star Meka Srikanth. Baahubali actor Rana Daggubati and KGF star Yash were also photographed at the Sree Kanteerava Studios in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Puneeth Rajkumar passed away on Friday at Vikram hospital in Bengaluru after suffering a heart attack. He was 46.

According to Indian Express, Puneeth complained of chest pain on Friday morning and visited his family doctor for an ECG. Following the ECG, he was asked to rush to the hospital.

Puneeth Rajkumar was the son of legendary actor Rajkumar and Parvathamma. He married Ashwini Revanth in 1999. He was fondly called Appu by his fans.

He started his career as a child artist with Bettada Hoovu (1985). The actor won a slew of awards as a child actor, including a National Film Award. He starred in the lead role in over 29 Kannada films, including Abhi, Veera Kannadiga, Arasu, Raam, Ajay, Hudugaru and Anjani Putra. He was last seen in Yuvarathnaa, which released early this year.

Besides being an actor, Puneeth was also a singer par excellence. He had revealed that his remuneration from singing goes to charity. In 2012, Puneeth also hosted the first season of Kannadada Kotyadhipati, modelled on the Amitabh Bachchan-hosted show Kaun Banega Crorepati.