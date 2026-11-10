'Pulimurugan' and 'Thudarum' cinematographer Shaji Kumar dies at 57

Indian cinematographer Shaji Kumar, known for his work in Malayalam cinema, including the Mohanlal blockbusters Pulimurugan, Thudarum and Naran, has died at the age of 57 on Tuesday.

The cause of death wasn't known immediately.

Kumar, whose body of work includes at least 50 films stretching back for more than a decade, was staying at a hotel in Alappuzha, in the south Indian state of Keralam, while working for an upcoming movie starring Dileep, when he experienced physical discomfort on Saturday night.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital, according to Onmanorama, and on Monday, shifted to the intensive care unit of the Ernakulam Medical Trust Hospital, where his condition improved. He even made calls to some of his friends, according to the news portal.

However, his condition deteriorated subsequently resulting in his death.

Kumar's body, NDTV reported, will be kept at the Ernakulam Gokulam Convention Centre from 10 am to 1 pm. His funeral will take place at his house in Perumbavoor, around 34km away, at 7 pm.

Tributes pour in

Keralam Chief Minister VD Satheesan was among those leading the tributes to Kumar.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of renowned cinematographer Shaji Kumar," he wrote in a post on his official X handle. "Through his exceptional lens, he brought visual magic to blockbusters like Thudarum, Pulimurugan and Naran. His sudden demise is a great loss to the Malayalam film industry. My heartfelt condolences to his family and colleagues."

Deeply saddened by the passing of renowned cinematographer Shaji Kumar. Through his exceptional lens, he brought visual magic to blockbusters like 'Thudarum' 'Pulimurugan' and 'Naran'. His sudden demise is a great loss to the Malayalam film industry. My heartfelt condolences toâ¦ pic.twitter.com/p0t1N82QA5 — V D Satheesan (@vdsatheesan) November 10, 2026

The veteran actor Mohanlal described Kumar as "a rare genius who could capture the deepest of human emotions through his lens".

"You have left us, and we are deeply saddened with your demise. You left behind an indelible mark in the world of cinematography with your distinctive artistic vision," the actor wrote in Malayalam in a Facebook post.

Drawing on their collaborations, Mohanlal wrote: "He stood by me up until our last film together, Athimanoharam. Our journey together also included memorable films such as Naran, Pulimurugan, Odiyan and Thudarum."

Shaji and Mohanlal worked together for the first time in Naran (2005), which was directed by Joshiy. Their association comprised hits such as Maha Samudram, Red Chillies, Pulimurugan, Odiyan and Ittymaani: Made in China.

Kumar was also cinematographer in Mohanlal's next, Athimanoharam, directed by Tharun Moorthy, which is slated to release in December, and Suresh Gopi's Ottakomban

Hailing from Thiruvananthapuram, Kumar began his career assisting on several films before turning the cinematographer. He is survived by his wife and two sons.