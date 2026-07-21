Priyanka Chopra pens emotional 'Thank You' note after birthday celebrations

Actor Priyanka Chopra has expressed heartfelt gratitude to her fans and well-wishers after receiving an overwhelming wave of birthday messages from across the world.

The global star shared an emotional note on her Instagram stories, thanking everyone for their love, blessings, and warm wishes following her birthday celebrations on July 18.

Priyanka posted a graphic featuring the words "Thank You" in large handwritten script. Accompanying the graphic was a personal message dedicated to her fans.

"FOR ALL THE LOVE, THE BEAUTIFUL WISHES, AND YOUR BLESSINGS. FEELING SO SO GRATEFUL. LOVE, PRIYANKA," she wrote.

Priyanka received birthday wishes from millions of fans, family members, and colleagues from the film industry.

Among the notable greetings was a heartfelt tribute from husband Nick Jonas, who revisited a cherished moment from their relationship by sharing a rare photograph from their engagement.

Marking eight years since the proposal, Nick captioned the picture, "8 years ago she said yes."

The image showed him holding Priyanka's hand as she displayed her diamond engagement ring, while her face remained playfully covered.

Priyanka reshared the post on her Instagram stories and responded with a light-hearted message, writing, "So Grateful, you asked.. @nickjonas."

Earlier, Nick had also shared a birthday video of Priyanka enjoying a boat ride and blowing flying kisses to the camera, accompanied by the caption "Mi Amor."

The actor also received birthday greetings from filmmaker SS Rajamouli, actor Mahesh Babu, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Mahesh Babu, who stars as Rudhra in Varanasi, shared a picture of Priyanka's character, Mandakini, and wrote, "Happy birthday to the one and only 'Mandakini'. Have the most amazing year ahead PC... Sending you lots of love and wishing you happiness always!!!"

Director SS Rajamouli marked the occasion by unveiling two new stills of Priyanka's character from Varanasi. Sharing the images, he wrote, "Grace when she smiles. Fire when she doesn't."

On the professional front, Priyanka will be seen as Mandakini in SS Rajamouli's upcoming globe-trotting epic Varanasi.

The makers recently unveiled her fierce first look, accompanied by the caption, "To more adventures.... more discoveries... and journeys across every horizon."