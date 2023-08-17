Priyanka Chopra steps back from NYC restaurant Sona

The actor co-founded the restaurant with Maneesh Goyal in 2021

Priyanka Chopra, who co-founded the New York restaurant Sona with Maneesh Goyal in 2021, has decided to step away from the business, according to People magazine. Priyanka's representatives confirmed her departure, stating, "Priyanka has stepped away from her partnership at Sona," while emphasizing that the restaurant will continue its operations.

The actress expressed in a statement that launching Sona was a proud milestone in her career, as it allowed her to bring Indian culture to the forefront through both culinary artistry and storytelling.

“Bringing Sona to life will invariably be a proud and significant moment in her career. Priyanka has always endeavoured to bring Indian culture to the fore through storytelling, whether that’s via engaging content for film and TV, or a beautifully plated dish that embodies the haute cuisine of India,” the statement read.

Despite her decision to move on creatively, her influence remains embedded in Sona, noted Goyal, who added that she will always be a part of the Sona family.

Sona, which commenced operations in March 2021 amidst Covid-19 restrictions, quickly gained popularity on social media. Priyanka actively shared moments from the restaurant and extended her touch to the Sona Home collection, which featured a range of dining essentials and decor items.

