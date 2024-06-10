E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Priyanka Chopra spotted on beach with daughter Malti Marie

She is currently is Australia to shoot the movie 'The Bluff'

By ANI

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

 

Embracing the bright side: A guide on how to cultivate optimism

The power of solitude: Why you should go on a solo trip

How to get your kids to read: Essential tips for parents
Priyanka Chopra. (Photo by AFP)
Priyanka Chopra. (Photo by AFP)

Published: Mon 10 Jun 2024, 1:00 PM

Quantico star Priyanka Chopra Jonas took some time out of her busy shooting schedule to spend with her daughter, Malti Marie.

The star, who is in Australia for her upcoming project, The Bluff, posted a video of the outing on social media.


In the video, Malti, who is dressed in a blue dress and pink hat, can be seen running around and playing with sand.

Chopra Jonas, meanwhile, wears a white outfit with black cover up, hat and sunglasses.


The clip also shows Mama Malti written on the sand.

Sharing the video, Chopra Jonas wrote, "Sundays like this. Grateful."

As soon as the video was uploaded, fans and industry members flooded the comment section.

Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu wrote, "Doll."

One of the users wrote, "Awww Malti she is so adorable and getting so tall and beautiful tan."

Another user commented, "So precious."

"Malti is a super co traveller," another comment read.

The Bluff is being directed by Frank E Flowers. Set in the 19th-centuryin the Caribbean, the movie follows a former woman pirate (Chopra Jonas) who must protect her family when the mysterious sins of her past catch up to her.

ALSO READ:


More news from Entertainment