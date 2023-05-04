Priyanka Chopra says she was fired from 3 movies after botched nose surgery

Actress feared her career had ended before it had even begun and was in deep depression

Priyanka Chopra attends the "Love Again" New York Screening at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on May 03, 2023 in New York City. Photo: AFP

By Web Desk Published: Thu 4 May 2023, 9:13 AM Last updated: Thu 4 May 2023, 9:15 AM

Actress Priyanka Chopra, who is currently basking under the success of her latest project Citadel, recently shared her experience of going through a botched nose surgery, the subsequent rejection, and the 'deep depression' that followed.

During a conversation on SiriusXM's 'The Howard Stern Show', Priyanka told the host how the botched procedure impacted her mental health. The actress revealed that shortly after winning the Miss World title in 2000, she went to a doctor for trouble breathing and a 'lingering head cold'. She said the doctor had found a polyp (tissue growth) and suggested surgery to remove the polyp in her nasal cavity.

During the procedure, the doctor accidentally shaved the bridge of her nose, causing it to collapse and significantly altering her appearance. The botched surgery left the actress in a state of depression and her face looked completely different. "It was a dark phase," she said.

The surgery also led to her being fired from three movie projects. Priyanka feared that her career had ended before it had even begun.

Her late father, Ashok Chopra, suggested a 'corrective surgery' after the bungled-up job. I was terrified of that, but he (her dad) was like, ‘I will be in the room with you'," Priyanka said on The Howard Stern Show.

Priyanka is gearing up for her next release with Sam Heughan, 'Love Again', which premiered in New York on Wednesday.

The Indian-Hollywood actress arrived at the red carpet with her singer-actor husband Nick Jonas. Priyanka wore a blush blue gown with a pouffy skirt, with a giant bow on her back. She styled her hair straight and wore a simple necklace. While, Nick wore a grey suit that well complemented Priyanka's look.

Priyanka also recently came up with 'Citadel', which is created by The Russo Brothers. The action-packed show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka) of the global spy agency Citadel.

In Bollywood, she will be seen sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa'. The shooting for the film has not been started yet.

