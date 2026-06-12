Priyanka Chopra remembers late father Dr Ashok Chopra: 'Miss you, Dad'

The actress took to her Instagram handle and shared old pictures with her father, while paying homage to him

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 12 Jun 2026, 1:09 PM
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Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas dedicated a heartfelt post to her late father, Dr Ashok Chopra, remembering him on his death anniversary.

Priyanka took to her Instagram handle and shared old pictures with her father, while paying homage to him.

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"You and I dancing together always. Miss u dad. You're always here.. in every decision and every moment of life. Love you," the actor wrote on Instagram.

As soon as the post was shared, fans and fellow celebrities flooded the comments section with messages of love and support. Among those who reacted were Bipasha Basu, Varun Dhawan, Rajkummar Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Dia Mirza.

Dr Ashok Chopra, a physician and a former Indian Army doctor, passed away in 2013 after a prolonged battle with cancer.

His passing left a profound impact on Priyanka, who has often credited her father as a pillar of strength in her life.

In past interviews, she has openly spoken about the enduring presence of grief in her life, revealing how she channelled that pain into her performances on screen.

On the work front, Priyanka was last seen in The Bluff and is preparing for her upcoming film Varanasi, directed by SS Rajamouli and slated for release in 2027. The second season of her series 'Citadel' began streaming on May 6.

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