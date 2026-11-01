Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas steal the show at Diwali party in Los Angeles

The celebrity couple grab the spotlight with their coordinated festive looks

  • PUBLISHED: Sun 1 Nov 2026, 11:57 AM
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Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas grabbed the spotlight at a star-studded Diwali gathering in Los Angeles, with the couple's coordinated festive looks taking centre stage in a photograph shared by talent agent James G Boulter on Instagram.

The picture offered a glimpse into a joyful Diwali celebration attended by close friends and collaborators, including Boulter and Priyanka's manager Anjula Acharia. Priyanka and Nick stood together in the frame, drawing attention with their traditional festive style.

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Priyanka opted for a heavily embroidered traditional Indian ensemble featuring intricate beadwork and embellishments.

She completed her look with a floral gajra woven into her hair and glamorous makeup, adding to her festive appearance.

Nick complemented his wife's outfit in a coordinated cream-and-white ensemble featuring subtle detailing.

The photograph captured a warm gathering of friends and collaborators celebrating Diwali, with the couple sharing the spotlight in their coordinated outfits.

Boulter also shared a video featuring the attendees dancing to live dhol beats at the celebration.

Priyanka recently celebrated Karwa Chauth in the US with her family, offering a glimpse into the festivities through a series of Instagram stories.

The actor shared special moments from the occasion, which included a sweet mehendi design, adorable family moments and a picture with her husband after what appeared to be the completion of the traditional ritual.

In one of her Instagram stories, Priyanka showcased a DIY mehendi design on her palm, featuring the initials ‘NJ’ for Nick Jonas and ‘MM’ for their daughter, Malti Marie.

Priyanka also shared a heartwarming picture of Nick spending time with Malti Marie, captioning it, “Daddy’s home! My whole world in one frame.. happy karwachauth.” 

For the festivities, Priyanka embraced traditional Indian attire, dressing in a vibrant red outfit with gold detailing. She completed her look with sindoor, traditional jewellery and subtle makeup, keeping her festive appearance elegant.

The actor later shared a picture with Nick as the couple appeared to have completed the Karwa Chauth ritual. In the photograph, Priyanka held a traditional decorated thali and a sieve, with a lit diya adding to the festive atmosphere. She captioned the moment, “Ok I’m filmy every year..,” while tagging Nick.

Priyanka is preparing to return to Indian cinema with Varanasi, directed by SS Rajamouli. The film, which co-stars her with Mahesh Babu, is scheduled to release in theatres on April 7, 2027.

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