‘Loss of a piece of childhood’: Priyanka Chopra mourns Asha Bhosle

Actor Priyanka Chopra has offered a touching homage to legendary singer Asha Bhosle, grieving the loss of a "piece of her childhood."

In an emotional Instagram post, Priyanka wrote, "There are some losses that feel like losing a piece of your childhood, your memories, your home. Asha ji was that for so many of us."

Priyanka said Asha Bhosle is a vital part of Indian music and many people's lives, from families to celebrations.

"Her voice wasn't just part of Indian music, it was part of the backdrop of our lives. It played through our homes growing up, through family celebrations, through heartbreaks, through joy, through the quiet and loud moments that became memories before we realised it," she shared in the caption.

"For my generation and so many before and after, she wasn't simply a legend we admired, she was a constant. A voice so eternal it felt like it would always be there," she added.

Reflecting on the legendary singer's celebrated legacy, Priyanka described her music as "one of the greatest gifts."

She wrote, "It is hard to put into words what it means to lose someone whose art helped shape the emotional landscape of an entire nation. Thank you, Asha ji, for giving us a lifetime of songs, of feeling, of beauty. For being one of the greatest gifts, music has ever known."

Alongside her note, Priyanka also added an old picture of herself with Asha Bhosle and a video of the legend singing her popular song Dil Cheez Kya Hai from Umrao Jaan.

Asha Bhosle passed away on Sunday. She was 92. Doctor Prateet Samdani of Breach Candy Hospital confirmed that the veteran singer had been dealing with multiple health issues and died due to organ failure.

Born in 1933, Asha Bhosle began her musical journey at a young age and rose to prominence in the 1950s.

Over her career spanning decades, she recorded thousands of songs across multiple Indian languages, ranging from classical and ghazals to cabaret, pop, and folk. Her work with leading composers and filmmakers made her one of the most influential voices in Indian cinema.