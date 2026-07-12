Priyanka Chopra, Lara Dutta reunite 26 years after pageant wins

Twenty-six years after making pageant history together, Priyanka Chopra and Lara Dutta reunited at Wimbledon, delighting fans with a nostalgic moment.

In 2000, Priyanka was crowned Miss World while Lara won the Miss Universe title, marking a landmark year for India on the global beauty pageant stage. The duo later starred together in Andaaz (2003) alongside Akshay Kumar.

On Saturday, 11 July, Priyanka took to Instagram Stories to share a photo with Lara from the Wimbledon Championships. Standing together in front of Centre Court, Priyanka wrapped an arm around Lara as the two smiled for the camera.

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"So good to see my girl, larabhupathi," Priyanka wrote alongside the picture.

Lara also shared the reunion on her Instagram Stories, posting the same photo with the caption: "26 years later, happy girls are still the..."

The actresses coordinated elegant Wimbledon looks for the outing. Priyanka wore a white halterneck dress, while Lara opted for a navy blue dress paired with a flowing white shrug and a wide-brimmed hat.

Their latest reunion comes three years after Lara penned a heartfelt message to Priyanka on the 20th anniversary of their pageant victories. As previously reported by Khaleej Times, Lara wrote: "No matter where life takes us, we'll always have each other's backs. Our destinies have been linked forever by a shared experience and the honour of representing our country on a global platform."

Priyanka later responded by calling Lara "the best partner in crime ever."