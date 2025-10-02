  • search in Khaleej Times
Priyanka Chopra Jonas poses with Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani at Bvlgari India event

The actor, who was in India to inaugurate Bvlgari's first Indian exhibition, made a glamorous appearance, donning a stunning white gown with a fitted bodice and a dramatic train

Published: Thu 2 Oct 2025, 1:09 PM

The star power at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai was evident on Wednesday evening as actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas posed with Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani at Bvlgari's first-ever Indian exhibition, Serpenti Infinito.

Priyanka, who is in India to inaugurate Bvlgari's first Indian exhibition, made a glamorous appearance, opting to wear a stunning white gown with a fitted bodice and a dramatic train. She styled her hair in a sleek bun.

The actor, alongside Nita Ambani and Isha Ambani, posed for the cameras.

Nita Ambani looked elegant in a golden and silver saree with bold zigzag patterns, paired with a bright pink blouse and green earrings. Standing beside her, Isha Ambani chose a modern black gown with a corset-style top and flowing skirt, paired with a diamond necklace.

The trio struck a striking pose together, with Priyanka warmly greeting Nita Ambani with a hug before they all shared a laugh.

The evening also saw appearances by actresses Triptii Dimri and Tamannaah Bhatia, who interacted with guests and posed for photos.

Priyanka was last seen in the action thriller Heads of State alongside Idris Elba and John Cena. She also has SS Rajamouli's highly anticipated project with Mahesh Babu coming up next.