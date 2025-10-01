  • search in Khaleej Times
Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrates Durga Puja in Mumbai

The actor, who is currently in Mumbai for work, took time off her schedule to visit one of its most famous puja pandals where she met with other actors

Published: Wed 1 Oct 2025, 1:24 PM

Dubai: Indian expat, working in mobile shop, wins $1 million

UAE's thriving café culture: Customers wait up to 1 hour to get into trending spots

Jaipur-Dubai passengers stranded as Air India Express cancels incoming flight

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is currently in Mumbai for work, took time off her schedule to visit one of the most famous Durga Puja pandals in the city.

Dressed in a royal blue suit, Chopra Jonas extended her greetings to all at the pandal on September 30.

She also met with Kajol's sister Tanisha and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji.

Earlier this week, actor Ranbir Kapoor was spotted at another Durga Puja pandal.

For the pandal visit, Ranbir opted for ethnic wear. He wore a blue kurta and paired it with a white pyjama.