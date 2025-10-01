Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrates Durga Puja in Mumbai

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is currently in Mumbai for work, took time off her schedule to visit one of the most famous Durga Puja pandals in the city.

Dressed in a royal blue suit, Chopra Jonas extended her greetings to all at the pandal on September 30.

She also met with Kajol's sister Tanisha and filmmaker Ayan Mukerji.

Earlier this week, actor Ranbir Kapoor was spotted at another Durga Puja pandal.

For the pandal visit, Ranbir opted for ethnic wear. He wore a blue kurta and paired it with a white pyjama.