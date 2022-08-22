Priyanka Chopra gives a glimpse of her mommy time with daughter Malti, see pics

Priyanka Chopra has happily taken up the responsibilities that come with the motherhood phase.

She is leaving no chance to spend time with her daughter Malti Marie, who was born via a surrogate earlier this year.

On Monday, Priyanka took to Instagram and shared how she spent the weekend with her little one.

In the first image, Priyanka is seen holding her seven-month-old daughter as she embraces her and takes a selfie.

In the second picture, Priyanka smiles at Malti, who has her feet on the actor's face.

Malti is seen wearing a black thread around her ankle.

"Love like no other," Priyanka captioned the post.

Priyanka's mommy time with Malti has left netizens in awe of the duo.

"True," new mommy in town and actor Dia Mirza commented.

"PC and her baby...biggest hug," actor Kareena Kapoor Khan commented.

Preity Zinta and Anushka Sharma dropped a string of red heart emojis in the comment section.

Priyanka and singer Nick Jonas got married in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018. Later, the couple also hosted two receptions in Delhi and Mumbai.

In January 2022, the two announced that they welcomed daughter Malti Marie via surrogacy.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen in international projects such as It's All Coming Back To Me, and the series Citadel. Produced by Russo Brothers, Citadel will hit OTT on Prime Video. The upcoming sci-fi drama series is being directed by Patrick Morgan and stars Richard Madden alongside Priyanka.

In Bollywood, she will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, which promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, both of which have become cult classics over the years. Jee Le Zaraa is reportedly going on floors around September 2022 and will be ready for release in the summer of 2023.