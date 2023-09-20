Priyanka Chopra dresses daughter Malti up for festivities

The actor took to social media to share photos of her one-year-old joyfully playing with her toy

by CT Desk Published: Wed 20 Sep 2023, 10:29 AM Last updated: Wed 20 Sep 2023, 10:53 AM

Priyanka Chopra has offered a sneak peek at her daughter Malti's cherished Ganesha toy, a constant companion wherever Malti ventures. On Tuesday, the actress extended her Ganesh Chaturthi wishes to her fans, sharing images of both her household Ganpati and Malti's beloved figurine. Priyanka resides in Los Angeles with her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti.

