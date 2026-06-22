Priyanka Chopra celebrates Nick Jonas on Father's Day, calls him 'Best Dad'

Priyanka Chopra celebrated Nick Jonas on Father's Day with a heartfelt social media tribute, sharing a candid moment of the singer-actor spending time with their child.

Priyanka took to Instagram to post a photograph featuring Jonas and their child on a golf course.

The picture shows Jonas, dressed in golf attire, walking alongside their daughter Malti Marie, who is seen wearing a pink hoodie and red shorts, capturing a quiet family moment outdoors.

Alongside the image, Priyanka expressed her appreciation for Jonas's role as a father with a warm message.

She wrote, "The best day with the best dad. Happy Father's Day @nickjonas".

The post offered fans a personal glimpse into the couple's Father's Day celebration, highlighting their family time away from the spotlight.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas became parents in 2022 and are raising their daughter, Malti Marie.

On the professional front, Priyanka was last seen in The Bluff and is currently preparing for her upcoming film Varanasi, directed by SS Rajamouli and scheduled for release in 2027.