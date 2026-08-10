Look: Priyanka Chopra shares photo with 'Varanasi' co-star Mahesh Babu on birthday

Actor Priyanka Chopra has extended a warm birthday wish to her Varanasi co-star, Mahesh Babu, sharing a glimpse from what appears to be a behind-the-scenes moment from their upcoming film.

Priyanka shared a picture of herself seated alongside Mahesh Babu.

"Happy birthday Bob. Here's to going on the ultimate adventure with Varanasi! @urstrulymahesh," she wrote.

Earlier, Mahesh Babu also received warm birthday wishes from his family, including his wife, Namrata Shirodkar.

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Sharing a family picture, Namrata wrote, "Happy Birthday MB! Thank you for making every day so special. Wishing you the happiest birthday and a year filled with love, good health and endless happiness. We love you so much."

The actor's children, daughter Sitara and son Gautam, also posted adorable birthday wishes. "Happy Birthday, Nanna. Forever my favourite person. Love you always," Mahesh Babu's daughter wrote.

"Happy Birthday, Nanna! Wishing you the best year ahead. Love you always!" his son added.

Celebrating the occasion, the makers of Varanasi unveiled Mahesh Babu's first look as Rudhra from SS Rajamouli's pan-Indian epic, giving fans a new glimpse of the rugged character at the centre of one of the most anticipated action-adventure.

The still was shared on the film's official Instagram handle, with the caption: "Another trip around the Sun... before we travel across time. Happy Birthday Rudhra."

The newly released images feature Mahesh Babu in a rugged avatar, sporting a beard and casual outdoor gear. One of the visuals places Rudhra amid the African wilderness, with zebras and giraffes visible in the background. Another shows the actor relaxing on a bamboo raft or cot surrounded by dense greenery.

Varanasi, earlier referred to as SSMB29, stars Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran alongside Mahesh Babu. Chopra plays Mandakini, while Prithviraj plays the antagonist.

Directed by Rajamouli, Varanasi features music by Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravani. The film is described as an ambitious project spanning multiple timelines and continents and is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on April 7, 2027. Production has entered its final phase.