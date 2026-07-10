Priyanka Chopra brings effortless charm to Wimbledon, husband Nick Jonas joins her virtually

Global star Priyanka Chopra on Thursday surprised Wimbledon fans with her stunning presence at the women's semi-finals match at the All England Club.

The Fashion star was spotted in the Royal Box at Centre Court and was seen FaceTiming her husband, Nick Jonas, giving the singer a live glimpse of the Wimbledon action.

For the sporty outing, Priyanka opted for a beautiful beige dress with a matching headscarf.

Have a look at her pictures here.

https://x.com/Wimbledon/status/2075223861319053596

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Priyanka will soon be seen in SS Rajamouli's Varanasi. In the movie, she will essay the role of Mandakini.

The film also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. Last year, SS Rajamouli announced the title of the film and introduced the character of Mahesh Babu, who was seen riding an ox while holding a trishul in his hands.

The movie is set to hit theatres on April 7, 2027.