Priyanka Chopra, Anne Hathaway, Blackpink’s Lisa dazzle at jewellery event

Actress Priyanka Chopra’s Bulgari ambassadorship continues with a stunning fashion moment.
On Monday, the diva attended the fine jewellery brand's High Jewelry Gala, where its new ‘Eden The Garden of Wonders’ collection was unveiled in a fashion show format.
The Fashion actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture with other ambassadors, Hollywood star Anne Hathaway and Lisa from the K-pop band Blackpink.
The actor captioned the post and wrote, “And then there was us.. girls just wanna have fun!”
Anne and Lisa wore matching yellow outfits, with Anne wearing Valentino and Lisa wearing Pinkong. Priyanka chose a glitzy Rasario ensemble, an orange plunge-neck sequined dress which she matched with a spectacular necklace portraying the fine jeweller’s trademark serpent design, embellished with a 25.7-carat pink diamond.
She also wore two rubellite rings: a pinkgold ring and a Serpenti rubellite ring.
Anne and Lisa, both ambassadors for the brand, sat front row with Priyanka, and sported their own prominent jewellery pieces.
The actress just began working with the jewellery brand, featuring alongside Hathaway, Lisa, Zendaya, and Chinese actress Shu Qi in the exquisite jeweller’s ‘Unexpected Wonders’ campaign.
The brand later published photographs of Chopra from the campaign, showing her wearing the ‘Eden The Garden of Wonders’ High Jewelry collection’s Sapphire Flower Fantasy necklace.
The public will be introduced to Bulgari’s newest collection, ‘Eden: The Garden of Wonders’, this week.
