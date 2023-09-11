Priyanka Chopra and Preity Zinta pose for a selfie together at Jonas Brothers concert

'Jawan' fever: Google celebrates Shah Rukh Khan's hit film with new audio feature from the Bollywood star himself
To access this new feature, here's what you have to do
Priyanka Chopra has been dazzling audiences with her presence at husband Nick Jonas' concerts across the US. Just recently, Preity Zinta joined her for a Jonas Brothers concert, and the photos and videos from their shared time clearly show they had an absolute blast.
Priyanka and Preity, who co-starred in the 2003 Sunny Deol film The Hero: Love Story of a Spy, have both found their homes in Los Angeles with their respective husbands and children.
ALSO READ:
To access this new feature, here's what you have to do
City Times looks back at the glorious career of the legendary Indian singer and lists out her iconic songs over the decades
The actor, who had a congenital heart defect, has undergone heart surgery three times
Early in the day, videos of fans with huge cut-outs of King Khan reaching the theatres in different parts of India made their way to social media
The reception invite features a rose-gold coloured motif design on a white background with the details of be groom and bride’s family and location
She also mentioned that she had the chance to meet Prithviraj once
Netizens slammed the singer for 'tarnishing' the actor's reputation
The film is directed by Atlee and also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi in the lead roles