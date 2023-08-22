Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas send a heartfelt letter to congratulate 'Gadar 2' director on film's success

The 'Oppenheimer' star revealed he remembers seeing the 2014 film in the cinema with his kids
Gadar 2 continues to shatter records at the domestic box office, approaching the impressive ₹400 crore mark. Directed by Anil Sharma, the film has garnered acclaim from both celebrities and fans alike.
The latest addition to the list of admirers is actor Priyanka Chopra and singer, Nick Jonas, who also extended his congratulations to Anil.
Anil Sharma shared his gratitude by posting photos of a flower bouquet and a heartfelt handwritten note that he received from Priyanka. The note read: "Dear Anil sir, congratulations on the super success of Gadar 2! Lots of wishes for the future endeavours! Much love, Priyanka and Nick."
As the film continues to perform at the box office, Anil shared his excitement on X by stating, "11th day, 13.50 cr .. when audience loves your film they love u unconditionally … I thank my entire unit, artists, @anilsharmaprod, @ZeeStudios_ for their hard work and sincere effort in making this happen, hopefully we’ll cross 400cr today."
