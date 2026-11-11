Tamil actress Priya Bhavani Shankar marries businessman Rajvel Raj

Indian actress Priya Bhavani Shankar, best known for her roles in the Tamil films Meyaadha Maan, Yaanai, Demonte Colony and the Telugu film Irumudi, married her longtime boyfriend Rajvel Raj in Chennai on Wednesday.

The couple exchanged vows in a traditional and private ceremony held in the presence of close family members and close friends, the Deccan Herald newspaper reported.

Photographs and videos of the ceremony went popular on social media. It wasn't immediately clear where the marriage took place.

While the actress wore a dark red saree for the ceremony, Rajvel Raj donned a white shirt and dhoti.

PriyaBhavani Shankar got married today ð pic.twitter.com/lilOHQESbl — Kolly Censor (@KollyCensor) November 11, 2026

Priya and Rajvel reportedly met during their college days and have been together for over a decade, according to India Today. The wedding follows months of online speculation surrounding their engagement.

The actress sparked rumours of an engagement after she shared a photograph of the two on her Instagram Stories.

Despite the constant public attention, the two kept their personal lives private.

Priya began her career as a television newsreader before trying her hand in acting. She started off doing roles in television shows before entering the big screen. Her role in the romantic comedy Meyaadha Maan (2017) was critically acclaimed, and set the stage for her career in cinema.

She will next be seen in Tamil horror film Demonte Colony 3, slated to release in January next year. Directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu, the film will see her reprising her role from the second installment of the franchise. She will also star in Maragadha Naanayam 2, opposite Aadhi Pinisetty and Sathyaraj.