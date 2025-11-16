  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Sun, Nov 16, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 25, 1447 | Fajr 05:16 | DXB weather-sun.svg30.2°C

Prithviraj Sukumaran plays a sandalwood smuggler in 'Vilayath Buddha'

Set against the backdrop of the sandalwood forests in south India, the Malayalam movie's trailer explores a narrative centred on revenge, rivalry, and love

Published: Sun 16 Nov 2025, 2:19 PM

Top Stories

Sonder exits Dubai? Rental company files for bankruptcy, closes global operations

Sonder exits Dubai? Rental company files for bankruptcy, closes global operations

UAE: National Day or Christmas, which holiday is cheaper to travel on?

UAE: National Day or Christmas, which holiday is cheaper to travel on?

Abu Dhabi desert lights up: Free entry, family fun with night walks through laser arches

Abu Dhabi desert lights up: Free entry, family fun with night walks through laser arches

The makers of the Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Vilayath Buddha have finally released the much-awaited trailer of the film, offering a glimpse of the film's stunning visuals.

Set against the backdrop of the iconic sandalwood forests of Marayoor, the trailer explores a narrative centred on themes of revenge, rivalry, and love. The movie is directed by Jayan Nambiar.

Recommended For You

Labubu movie headed for Hollywood as Sony strikes film deal, report says

Labubu movie headed for Hollywood as Sony strikes film deal, report says

'Without exception': UAE calls for accountability in Sudan atrocities

'Without exception': UAE calls for accountability in Sudan atrocities

Dh1.7 billion: Etihad Airways delivers record 9-month profit, up by 26% since last year

Dh1.7 billion: Etihad Airways delivers record 9-month profit, up by 26% since last year

'Really want to see Will Smith': Fans brave rush hour to listen to Hollywood star at SIBF

'Really want to see Will Smith': Fans brave rush hour to listen to Hollywood star at SIBF

UAE to charge suspects after foiling Sudan-bound arms smuggling attempt

UAE to charge suspects after foiling Sudan-bound arms smuggling attempt

 

The trailer opens with the introduction of Sukumaran as Double Mohanan, who is a sandalwood smuggler. It is followed by the lively romance between the actor and his love partner.

Sukumaran finds himself in a tense confrontation with Shammi Thilakan's character. The trailer teases a gripping showdown between the two formidable forces.

The film also stars Anu Mohan, Rajashri Nair, and Teejay Arunasalam in pivotal roles.

Sukumaran shared the trailer on his Instagram handle.

The film's music is composed by Jakes Bejoy, while the cinematography is handled by Arvind Kashyap and Renadive.

The movie is set to hit theatres worldwide on November 21.

Meanwhile, the actor will also be seen in SS Rajamouli's next film Varanasi, starring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the lead, which will release in theatres worldwide in 2027.